ARIZONA NEWS

1 person hospitalized after explosion inside Phoenix commercial building

Dec 13, 2023, 11:19 AM | Updated: 11:37 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – One person was hospitalized after an explosion and fire inside a northeast Phoenix commercial building Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters from Phoenix, Glendale and Scottsdale responded around 9:45 a.m. after an explosion was reported at a shopping center on the southeast corner of Tatum Boulevard and Thunderbird Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

They found smoke coming from a building that is being remodeled and put out the flames before they could spread to adjacent structures.

Hazardous materials crews were called to the scene after a propane leak was detected.

One patient was taken to a hospital for unspecified reasons.

Traffic was restricted on Thunderbird Road between Tatum Boulevard and 52nd Street while the scene was active.

Phoenix Fire Department investigators are working to determine the cause of the blast.

No other details were made available.

