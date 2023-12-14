PHOENIX – AGCO, a global agricultural equipment manufacturer, has opened an acceleration center in Scottsdale aimed at attracting talent to the farming technology industry.

“AGCO is excited to attract more of the brightest minds helping us build our tech stack and advance agriculture,” AGCO executive Seth Crawford said in a press release Tuesday.

The facility at Arizona State University’s SkySong campus near McDowell and Scottsdale Roads is dedicated to developing software and electronic products for use by farmers.

“The Phoenix metro area and nearby universities with thousands of engineering students create an environment rich with tech talent,” Crawford said.

“With more than 27 million acres of farmland and a year-round operating climate, Arizona also provides a great backdrop to continue putting farmers at the center of everything we do.”

AGCO designs and manufactures farming equipment, including tractors, through multiple brands, including, Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Precision Planting and Valtra.

“AGCO encapsulates the roots of greater Phoenix’s agriculture history with the tech-driven economy of the region’s present and future,” Chris Camacho, president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, said in the release. “We are excited to see the novel innovation that will come from its acceleration center at SkySong.”

