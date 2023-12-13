Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Peckham Inc., JLL sign metro Phoenix’s largest office lease of year

Dec 13, 2023, 4:25 AM

Peckham Inc....

JLL signed the largest office lease of the year with Peckham Inc. (Google Earth photo)

(Google Earth photo)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Nonprofit rehabilitation organization Peckham Inc. will get a new inbound contact center in Phoenix, JLL announced Tuesday.

The new 136,194-square-foot contact center is located at the intersection of State Route 143 and University Drive and will offer up to one thousand jobs for people with various physical, mental, emotional and learning disabilities.

“The Valley offers a rich employment pool, with many individuals with disabilities who may be looking to enter or get back into the workforce, or who have faced challenges maintaining employment because of their barriers,” Vice President of Facilities for Peckham Inc. Nate Vander Laan said. “Peckham is intentional about building inclusive workspaces that integrate universal design principles and incorporate assistive technology to promote a path to greater independence and self-sufficiency.”

JLL President Kyle Seeger, who represented Peckham in the lease negotiations, said, “This is a centrally located, plug-and-play space where Peckham can immediately occupy and begin operations, and where employees can easily access their workplace from many points of the Valley.”

Peckham is in logistics operations and contact center solutions across the country and currently operates out of a center within the I-17 corridor.

When it relocates and expands to this new operations center, it will continue working out of the same federal contract.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Chandler will provide school resource officers in three districts after an agreement was approved l...

KTAR.com

Chandler enters agreement to provide 3 districts with school resource officers

Chandler will provide school resource officers in three districts after an agreement was approved last week.

11 minutes ago

The Arizona State Hospital will have more independent oversight for its state-run psychiatric hospi...

KTAR.com

Arizona increases independent oversight at state-run psychiatric hospital

Arizona has announced more independent oversight for its state-run psychiatric hospital by adding members to its board.

21 minutes ago

Tyler McGuire mugshot...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested after allegedly killing man in his vehicle in Mesa

A suspect in a fatal Mesa shooting of a man in his vehicle this week was arrested Tuesday, authorities said.

8 hours ago

The Arizona Supreme Court grilled lawyers Tuesday over whether a pre-statehood ban on nearly all ab...

Associated Press

Arizona Supreme Court hears opening arguments over near-total abortion ban

The Arizona Supreme Court grilled lawyers Tuesday over whether a pre-statehood ban on nearly all abortions has been limited or made moot by other statutes enacted over the past 50 years.

11 hours ago

A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Scottsdale grocery store for Monday's drawing. (AP Photo/K...

KTAR.com

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Scottsdale grocery store

A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Scottsdale grocery store for Monday's drawing.

12 hours ago

Truck involved in fatal hit-and-run...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office seeking suspect in fatal hit-and-run

Detectives are seeking help from the public in finding a suspect accused in a fatal hit-and-run, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Peckham Inc., JLL sign metro Phoenix’s largest office lease of year