Peckham Inc., JLL sign metro Phoenix’s largest office lease of year

PHOENIX — Nonprofit rehabilitation organization Peckham Inc. will get a new inbound contact center in Phoenix, JLL announced Tuesday.

The new 136,194-square-foot contact center is located at the intersection of State Route 143 and University Drive and will offer up to one thousand jobs for people with various physical, mental, emotional and learning disabilities.

“The Valley offers a rich employment pool, with many individuals with disabilities who may be looking to enter or get back into the workforce, or who have faced challenges maintaining employment because of their barriers,” Vice President of Facilities for Peckham Inc. Nate Vander Laan said. “Peckham is intentional about building inclusive workspaces that integrate universal design principles and incorporate assistive technology to promote a path to greater independence and self-sufficiency.”

JLL President Kyle Seeger, who represented Peckham in the lease negotiations, said, “This is a centrally located, plug-and-play space where Peckham can immediately occupy and begin operations, and where employees can easily access their workplace from many points of the Valley.”

Peckham is in logistics operations and contact center solutions across the country and currently operates out of a center within the I-17 corridor.

When it relocates and expands to this new operations center, it will continue working out of the same federal contract.

