Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old man last seen in Phoenix
Dec 12, 2023, 8:47 AM | Updated: 8:47 am
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for a 69-year-old man who was last seen at his home in Phoenix, authorities said.
Bradley Bonnett stands 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes.
He was last seen Monday at his home near Dunlap and Central avenues.
Bonnett drives a 2015 Subaru Forester with Arizona license plate 2HA5DP.
He is believed to suffer from a condition that makes him confused and forgetful.
Anyone with information about Bonnett’s whereabouts was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6151 after hours.
