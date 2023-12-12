Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old man last seen in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for a 69-year-old man who was last seen at his home in Phoenix, authorities said.

Bradley Bonnett stands 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes.

He was last seen Monday at his home near Dunlap and Central avenues.

Bonnett drives a 2015 Subaru Forester with Arizona license plate 2HA5DP.

He is believed to suffer from a condition that makes him confused and forgetful.

Anyone with information about Bonnett’s whereabouts was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6151 after hours.

