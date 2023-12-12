Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old man last seen in Phoenix

Dec 12, 2023, 8:47 AM | Updated: 8:47 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Face photo of missing man who is subject of silver alert in Phoenix. Vehicle that missing Phoenix man drives. Full body photo of a missing Phoenix man.

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for a 69-year-old man who was last seen at his home in Phoenix, authorities said.

Bradley Bonnett stands 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes.

RELATED STORIES

He was last seen Monday at his home near Dunlap and Central avenues.

Bonnett drives a 2015 Subaru Forester with Arizona license plate 2HA5DP.

He is believed to suffer from a condition that makes him confused and forgetful.

Anyone with information about Bonnett’s whereabouts was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6151 after hours.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

photo of Mohamed Abdelrahman...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man who committed arson for insurance money sentenced

A Phoenix man was sentenced last month after he committed arson to collect insurance money, officials said.

60 minutes ago

Former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden, are shown during an Oct. 22, 2020, de...

Kevin Stone

9 Republicans, 7 Democrats qualify for Arizona’s 2024 Presidential Preference Election ballot

Sixteen candidates -- nine Republicans and seven Democrats -- qualified to appear on the ballot for Arizona's 2024 Presidential Preference Election.

2 hours ago

File photo of a coyote on a roadway. Three people were bitten by coyotes in Phoenix between Dec. 9 ...

KTAR.com

Wildlife officials on alert after 3 people bitten by coyotes in north Phoenix

Three people were bitten by coyotes recently in separate incidents in the same area of north Phoenix, wildlife officials said.

4 hours ago

image shows flames stemming from plane shortly after crash in northwestern Arizona....

KTAR.com

Pilot dies after small plane crashes in northwestern Arizona

A pilot was killed over the weekend after a small plane crashed in northwestern Arizona, authorities said.

5 hours ago

file photo of police car at night near caution tape...

KTAR.com

No suspect in custody after fatal stabbing in east Phoenix

A man died over the weekend after he was stabbed in east Phoenix, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Officer joins in on lesson with students in grade school...

SuElen Rivera

Here are the changes that could be coming to make Arizona schools safer

Revisions to Arizona state law could be coming after a task force entrusted with making a plan to keep schools safer submitted its proposals.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old man last seen in Phoenix