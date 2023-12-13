Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police make arrest in weekend fatal stabbing in east Phoenix

Dec 13, 2023, 11:56 AM | Updated: 11:57 am

Mugshot of Phoenix stabbing suspect Tony Hill....

Tony Hill, 32, was arrested in connection with a Dec. 10, 2023, stabbing in Phoenix, Arizona. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – An arrest has been made in a fatal weekend stabbing in east Phoenix, authorities said Wednesday.

Tony Hill, 32, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on counts of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Hill is accused of fatally stabbing 44-year-old Amador Vasquez on Sunday.

Officers responded to the area of 32nd and Oak streets, between Thomas and McDowell roads, around 7:30 p.m. and found Vasquez with at least one stab wound, police said.

Vasquez died after being taken to a hospital.

RELATED STORIES

Detectives worked to identify Hill as a suspect and took him into custody on Monday. Hill made a claim of self-defense, but his story wasn’t consistent with the evidence of the case, police said.

Hill’s bond was set at $1 million.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on Dec. 12, 2023.

