ARIZONA NEWS

Triple Twist jackpot ticket worth $2.75 million sold in Arizona

Dec 11, 2023, 4:54 PM

A $2.75 million Triple Twist jackpot ticket was sold for Sunday's drawing. (Facebook Photo/Arizona Lottery)

(Facebook Photo/Arizona Lottery)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Make sure to double-check your Triple Twist tickets because a slip worth $2.75 million was sold in Arizona for Sunday’s drawing.

The $2,755,682 jackpot ticket was sold at the Fry’s Food Stores location near Sunset Lane and Glassford Hill Road in Prescott.

The winning numbers were 12, 34, 36, 30, 40 and 42.

Triple Twist is a daily Arizona Lottery draw game. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 5,245,786.

Tickets cost $2 and are at sold more than 3,000 Arizona Lottery retailers statewide.

Each entry provides three chances to win. Players can select their own numbers or use the quick pick option for one line. The computer randomly selects two additional lines.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have to claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.

