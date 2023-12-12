Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe adds source of income to anti-discrimination ordinance

Dec 12, 2023, 4:05 AM

Tempe added an amendment to its Fair Housing Code that makes it illegal to discriminate against peo...

Tempe added an amendment to its Fair Housing Code that makes it illegal to discriminate against people based on their source of income. (Pexels photo)

(Pexels photo)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Tempe has updated its fair housing code to include a clause that makes it illegal to discriminate against people based on their source of income.

The Tempe City Council unanimously approved the update in November after the proposal was submitted during a prior Workforce Readiness and Livable Communities Council Committee Meeting.

Individuals that use a housing choice voucher and other forms of income cannot be denied housing under the updated amendment.

“I don’t care whether a person has cash, a check, money order, a Housing Choice Voucher, veterans’ benefits or any other source of income,” Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said in a press release.

“That is payment and no one should face discrimination or be turned away based on the form of payment. That is no longer going to take place in the City of Tempe.”

RELATED STORIES

The amendment comes two years after the Tempe City Council updated its Fair Housing Code in 2021 to end race-based hair discrimination via the CROWN Act.

Berdetta Hodge, who serves on the Tempe City Council, said the update hits home for her as a former Housing Choice Voucher user.

“I’m not just someone who is a supporter on the side, I’ve lived this life,” Hodge said at the Nov. 30 council meeting.

Councilmember Randy Keating also wants to make housing more affordable to Tempe residents as the price of homes continues to rise.

“We’re securing housing for folks most affected by the housing crisis,” Keating said in the release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

image shows flames stemming from plane shortly after crash in northwestern Arizona....

KTAR.com

Pilot dies after small plane crashes in northwestern Arizona

A pilot was killed over the weekend after a small plane crashed in northwestern Arizona, authorities said.

27 minutes ago

file photo of police car at night near caution tape...

KTAR.com

No suspect in custody after fatal stabbing in east Phoenix

A man died over the weekend after he was stabbed in east Phoenix, authorities said.

1 hour ago

Officer joins in on lesson with students in grade school...

SuElen Rivera

Here are the changes that could be coming to make Arizona schools safer

Revisions to Arizona state law could be coming after a task force entrusted with making a plan to keep schools safer submitted its proposals.

3 hours ago

Arizonans have several ways they can avoid scams this holiday season. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty...

KTAR.com

Here’s how Arizonans can avoid scams this holiday season

With the holiday season in full swing, Arizonans will see lots of gifts and other items exchanging hands. Here's how to not get scammed.

3 hours ago

Nicki Minaj speaks onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on Septembe...

David Veenstra

Nicki Minaj announces tour, Phoenix show at Footprint Center

Rapper Nicki Minaj is bringing her “Pink Friday 2 Tour” to Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix for a show in March.

3 hours ago

Olivia Rodrigo, show onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Sept. 12, 2023, in Newark, New ...

KTAR.com

Here are the shows set for Phoenix area’s biggest concert stages

Here are all the headline acts set to perform at the Phoenix area's large-scale concert venues in the coming months.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Tempe adds source of income to anti-discrimination ordinance