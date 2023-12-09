Police investigating deadly shooting near ASU West campus

PHOENIX — Police are investigating an incident in Glendale that left one man dead and another man hospitalized on Friday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex located near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road, just north of the ASU West campus at 10:15 p.m., according to a press release.

Upon arrival, police found 40-year-old Omari King dead at the scene.

Another man who had been shot was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not identify the man.

Anyone with information was asked to call Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO).

LIVESAFE UPDATE | Reported Shooting | West campus After a thorough search of the area, no evidence indicates the suspects entered ASU property. There is no ongoing threat to the community. Area is clear to resume normal activities. pic.twitter.com/CFswX5rdft — Arizona State University Police Department (@ASUPolice) December 9, 2023

