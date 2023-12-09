Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police investigating deadly shooting near ASU West campus

Dec 9, 2023, 10:00 AM

(Twitter Photo)...

(Twitter Photo)

(Twitter Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are investigating an incident in Glendale that left one man dead and another man hospitalized on Friday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex located near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road, just north of the ASU West campus at 10:15 p.m., according to a press release.

Upon arrival, police found 40-year-old Omari King dead at the scene.

Another man who had been shot was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not identify the man.

Anyone with information was asked to call Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO).

 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

caution tape...

KTAR.com

Woman charged with murdering her husband in west Valley home

A woman is behind bars for allegedly murdering her husband in their west Valley home, according to police.

1 hour ago

Leslie Kerekes...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old woman with dementia canceled

A Silver Alert was issued for a 64-year-old woman with dementia last seen on Friday, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Dutch Bros....

Damon Allred

Diversified Partners to break ground on The Shops in Glendale

The Shops, which will include a new Dutch Bros., is set to break ground on its Glendale development on Monday morning.

6 hours ago

Photo of the new Fazoli's scheduled to open in Mesa, Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Fazoli’s set to open first street-side location since returning to Phoenix market

Italian fast-casual restaurant Fazoli's is set to debut its first street-side location since returning to the metro Phoenix market.

7 hours ago

A conceptual rendering of Swags — a multi-story steakhouse that's being proposed in Old Town Scot...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Scottsdale pumps brakes on high-end Swags steakhouse in Old Town

The fate of a proposed high-end steakhouse in Scottsdale's entertainment district won't be decided for at least another month.

8 hours ago

Tempe City Hall...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County approves $10.8 million for affordable housing in Tempe

Tempe is planning a new development with $10.8 million in funding from Maricopa County.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Police investigating deadly shooting near ASU West campus