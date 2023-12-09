Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Woman charged with murdering her husband in west Valley home

Dec 9, 2023, 12:00 PM

caution tape...

(Pexels File Photo)

(Pexels File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A woman is behind bars for allegedly murdering her husband in their west Valley home, according to police.

Police officers responded to a residence near Grand Avenue and Camelback Road on Friday around 1:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found 89-year-old Harold Hostetler with serious injuries. He later died at the scene.

RELATED STORIES

Hostetler’s wife, 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler, was not at the home when police arrived. She arrived while the police were there and was detained.

After a subsequent investigation, police charged her with murder and booked her into jail.

The police investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Twitter Photo)...

KTAR.com

Police investigating deadly shooting near ASU West campus

Police are investigating an incident in Glendale that left one man dead and another man hospitalized on Friday night.

2 hours ago

Leslie Kerekes...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old woman with dementia canceled

A Silver Alert was issued for a 64-year-old woman with dementia last seen on Friday, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Dutch Bros....

Damon Allred

Diversified Partners to break ground on The Shops in Glendale

The Shops, which will include a new Dutch Bros., is set to break ground on its Glendale development on Monday morning.

5 hours ago

Photo of the new Fazoli's scheduled to open in Mesa, Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Fazoli’s set to open first street-side location since returning to Phoenix market

Italian fast-casual restaurant Fazoli's is set to debut its first street-side location since returning to the metro Phoenix market.

6 hours ago

A conceptual rendering of Swags — a multi-story steakhouse that's being proposed in Old Town Scot...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Scottsdale pumps brakes on high-end Swags steakhouse in Old Town

The fate of a proposed high-end steakhouse in Scottsdale's entertainment district won't be decided for at least another month.

7 hours ago

Tempe City Hall...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County approves $10.8 million for affordable housing in Tempe

Tempe is planning a new development with $10.8 million in funding from Maricopa County.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Woman charged with murdering her husband in west Valley home