Woman charged with murdering her husband in west Valley home

PHOENIX — A woman is behind bars for allegedly murdering her husband in their west Valley home, according to police.

Police officers responded to a residence near Grand Avenue and Camelback Road on Friday around 1:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found 89-year-old Harold Hostetler with serious injuries. He later died at the scene.

Hostetler’s wife, 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler, was not at the home when police arrived. She arrived while the police were there and was detained.

After a subsequent investigation, police charged her with murder and booked her into jail.

The police investigation is ongoing.

