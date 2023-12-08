PHOENIX — A man died and a suspect was on the loose after an early morning shooting in Phoenix on Friday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a vehicle near 27th and Missouri avenues around 2:40 a.m. and found 30-year-old Ray Sandfield with at least one gunshot wound, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting occurred near where Sandfield was found, police said.

No suspects have been identified.

An investigation is underway. No other information was available.

