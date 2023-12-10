Taco Viva, a new restaurant founded by the managing director of a Scottsdale real estate investment firm, is set to open in early 2024.

The restaurant, which is located in Phoenix on Indian School Road just east of 28th Street, is owned by James Greaves of G2 Capital and Rigo Neri. The partners lived in different parts of Mexico in their youth and wanted to bring the flavors of their childhood to Phoenix.

Neri grew up in Sonora and wanted the menu to include Sonoran-style carne asada. Greaves is from Mexico City, which he said is known for its al pastor tacos.

The menu at Taco Viva is minimal – carne asada, pollo adobado, al pastor and hongo, or mushroom. There will also be mulas, vampiros and quesadillas. The restaurant owners said all corn and flour tortillas will be made from scratch in-house.

Taco Viva, which was a ground-up build, is expected to open in the first quarter of 2024.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

