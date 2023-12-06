Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe police chief addresses problems with unit that processes crime scenes

Dec 6, 2023, 1:00 PM

Tempe Police Chief Kenneth McCoy called issues with the Forensic Services Unit ‘problematic’ af...

Tempe Police Chief Kenneth McCoy called issues with the Forensic Services Unit ‘problematic’ after an internal investigation. (X Photo/@ChiefKenMcCoy)

(X Photo/@ChiefKenMcCoy)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY NICOLE GRIGG/ABC15 ARIZONA


TEMPE, AZ — Tempe’s new chief of police called issues with the Forensic Services Unit “problematic” after an internal investigation found the unit used expired chemicals, had outdated lab equipment, and had no standards to process crime scenes.

In November, the ABC15 Investigators reported on an internal investigation into the former supervisor of the unit that found a lack of equipment had a negative impact when members of the Forensic Services Unit were on crime scenes.

Investigators found that there were no standard procedures for processing crime scenes during the six years that the former supervisor was assigned to the unit. Along with having no standard operating procedures, the unit did not continue with proper training.

In the Internal Affairs report, investigators wrote: “Due to the lack of proficiency testing and training, FSU has not been able to maintain their skills and knowledge at the level which would be expected.”

Read the full story from ABC15 Arizona here.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A view of the Barrio Queen in Gilbert, Arizona. The Mexican restaurant chain opened its eight locat...

KTAR.com

Barrio Queen opens 8th Valley Mexican restaurant in Surprise

The Valley’s eighth Barrio Queen Mexican restaurant opened Wednesday in Surprise and will offer specials throughout December.

1 hour ago

Mega Millions forms are stacked and waiting on players on Aug. 7, 2023, in Silver Spring, Maryland....

KTAR.com

Mega Millions ticket sold at Phoenix grocery store wins $40,000 thanks to Megaplier

A Mega Millions ticket sold at a Phoenix grocery store for Tuesday night’s drawing hit for a $40,000 payout.

2 hours ago

File photo of an Amtrak train. The Arizona Department of Transportation was awarded $500,000 from t...

Kevin Stone

Arizona gets federal funding for Phoenix-Tucson passenger rail planning

The first federal funds have been allocated for reestablishing passenger rail service between Phoenix and Tucson, U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona announced.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Arizona teacher shortage by the numbers

Jim Sharpe breaks down the Arizona teachers shortage by the numbers and what is needed to retain educators in Wednesday’s Sharper Point commentary.

4 hours ago

Progress on the Moores Gulch bridge north of Phoenix is a milestone in the Interstate 17 Improvemen...

David Veenstra

Traffic shift at bridge north of Phoenix marks milestone in I-17 Improvement Project

Part of a new bridge north of Phoenix recently opened, marking a milestone for the Interstate 17 Improvement Project.

5 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: What is needed to retain teachers in Arizona?

Research finds that 30 percent of teacher positions are unfilled across Arizona and 53 percent of those vacancies are filled by those who do not reach the state’s standard certification requirements. Jim Sharpe takes a closer look in Wednesday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Tempe police chief addresses problems with unit that processes crime scenes