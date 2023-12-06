Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Warehouse retailer Sam’s Club primed for new location at Tempe Marketplace

Dec 6, 2023, 3:00 PM

Warehouse retailer Sam's Club is linked to a big parcel within Tempe Marketplace — one of the val...

Warehouse retailer Sam's Club is linked to a big parcel within Tempe Marketplace — one of the valley's top shopping centers. Pictured is an existing Sam's Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Lloyd Whittington Photo)

(Lloyd Whittington Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY RON DAVIS/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Phoenix-based Vestar Development Co. is preparing for a big addition to one of its top Valley shopping centers.

The developer last month filed plans with the city of Tempe to bring warehouse retailer Sam’s Club — a division of Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) — to Tempe Marketplace, according to records obtained by the Business Journal.

Plans call for bringing a 155,000-square-foot warehouse and a fuel station to 2080 E. Rio Salado Pkwy — the planned address for the club. A construction fence now surrounds a large dirt lot at the site.

Vestar confirmed that it is bringing Sam’s Club to Tempe Marketplace and expects construction to start sometime in the spring, with the hope to open the club in early 2025 once it gets approval from the city.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A U.S. Border Patrol agent instructs immigrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border on Dec. 5, 2023,...

Kevin Stone

Rep. Juan Ciscomani wants Arizona National Guard to provide border support

U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani said he would like to see the National Guard deployed to southern Arizona to help alleviate the strain on border security resources.

1 hour ago

Tempe Police Chief Kenneth McCoy called issues with the Forensic Services Unit ‘problematic’ af...

Nicole Grigg/ABC15 Arizona

Tempe police chief addresses problems with unit that processes crime scenes

Tempe Police Chief Kenneth McCoy called issues with the Forensic Services Unit ‘problematic’ after an internal investigation.

2 hours ago

A view of the Barrio Queen in Gilbert, Arizona. The Mexican restaurant chain opened its eight locat...

KTAR.com

Barrio Queen opens 8th Valley Mexican restaurant in Surprise

The Valley’s eighth Barrio Queen Mexican restaurant opened Wednesday in Surprise and will offer specials throughout December.

3 hours ago

Mega Millions forms are stacked and waiting on players on Aug. 7, 2023, in Silver Spring, Maryland....

KTAR.com

Mega Millions ticket sold at Phoenix grocery store wins $40,000 thanks to Megaplier

A Mega Millions ticket sold at a Phoenix grocery store for Tuesday night’s drawing hit for a $40,000 payout.

4 hours ago

File photo of an Amtrak train. The Arizona Department of Transportation was awarded $500,000 from t...

Kevin Stone

Arizona gets federal funding for Phoenix-Tucson passenger rail planning

The first federal funds have been allocated for reestablishing passenger rail service between Phoenix and Tucson, U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona announced.

5 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Arizona teacher shortage by the numbers

Jim Sharpe breaks down the Arizona teachers shortage by the numbers and what is needed to retain educators in Wednesday’s Sharper Point commentary.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Warehouse retailer Sam’s Club primed for new location at Tempe Marketplace