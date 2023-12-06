Phoenix-based Vestar Development Co. is preparing for a big addition to one of its top Valley shopping centers.

The developer last month filed plans with the city of Tempe to bring warehouse retailer Sam’s Club — a division of Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) — to Tempe Marketplace, according to records obtained by the Business Journal.

Plans call for bringing a 155,000-square-foot warehouse and a fuel station to 2080 E. Rio Salado Pkwy — the planned address for the club. A construction fence now surrounds a large dirt lot at the site.

Vestar confirmed that it is bringing Sam’s Club to Tempe Marketplace and expects construction to start sometime in the spring, with the hope to open the club in early 2025 once it gets approval from the city.

