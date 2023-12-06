Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Dutch semiconductor company ASM announces $320 million investment in Scottsdale

Dec 6, 2023, 4:35 AM | Updated: 8:40 am

Heidi Hommel's Profile Picture

BY HEIDI HOMMEL


KTAR.com

Dutch semiconductor company ASM is investing more than $320 million to expand its U.S. headquarters in Scottsdale. (KTAR News photo/ Heidi Hommel) Dutch semiconductor company ASM is investing more than $320 million to expand its U.S. headquarters in Scottsdale. (KTAR News photo/ Heidi Hommel) Dutch semiconductor company ASM is investing more than $320 million to expand its U.S. headquarters in Scottsdale. (KTAR News photo/ Heidi Hommel) Dutch semiconductor company ASM is investing more than $320 million to expand its U.S. headquarters in Scottsdale. (KTAR News photo/ Heidi Hommel) Dutch semiconductor company ASM is investing more than $320 million to expand its U.S. headquarters in Scottsdale. (KTAR News photo/ Heidi Hommel) Dutch semiconductor company ASM is investing more than $320 million to expand its U.S. headquarters in Scottsdale. (KTAR News photo/ Heidi Hommel) Dutch semiconductor company ASM is investing more than $320 million to expand its U.S. headquarters in Scottsdale. (KTAR News photo/ Heidi Hommel) Dutch semiconductor company ASM is investing more than $320 million to expand its U.S. headquarters in Scottsdale. (KTAR News photo/ Heidi Hommel) Dutch semiconductor company ASM is investing more than $320 million to expand its U.S. headquarters in Scottsdale. (KTAR News photo/ Heidi Hommel) Dutch semiconductor company ASM is investing more than $320 million to expand its U.S. headquarters in Scottsdale. (KTAR News photo/ Heidi Hommel)

PHOENIX — Dutch semiconductor equipment company ASM is investing more than $320 million to expand its U.S. headquarters in Scottsdale.

The money will be spent over five years to build a 20-acre research, development and engineering facility on the corner of Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road. It will bring more than 500 jobs to the area.

“The facility will be home to research, development and engineering activities, as well as our global training center, software team and corporate support functions,” ASM CEO Benjamin Loh said. 

Loh was joined by company executives, Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte at the announcement ceremony Tuesday at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

RELATED STORIES

ASM was one of the first semiconductors companies to begin operations in Arizona. The company’s ties go all the way back to 1976 when ASM first established its North American headquarters in Phoenix. Loh said he wants to build on ASM’s legacy in Arizona and prepare the company for the next decades. ASM employs more than 800 people in Arizona and that number has doubled since 2019. Its Arizona facilities are its largest research and development hub worldwide.  

“The many innovations we pioneered in Arizona have found their way into computers, phones, medical equipment like MRI scanners, data centers, cars and AI applications everywhere,” Loh said.   

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs spoke at the event and said Arizona is quickly becoming an epicenter for sustainable technologies. Hobbs said there have been more than 32 semiconductors expansions in the state in fewer than two years. Investments that will strengthen U.S. supply chains, bring billions to the state and create good paying jobs for everyday Arizonans.  

“ASM’s enhanced research and development operations in Arizona will catalyze innovation, bolstering our already booming manufacturing eco system,” Hobbs said. The governor said we can expect more foreign investments to Arizona for chip manufacturing.   

Prime Minister Rutte also spoke at the event, along with the Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy Micky Adriaansens. Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly did not attend the event but sent in video statements throwing their support behind the expansion.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Progress on the Moores Gulch bridge north of Phoenix is a milestone in the Interstate 17 Improvemen...

David Veenstra

Traffic shift at bridge north of Phoenix marks milestone in I-17 Improvement Project

Part of a new bridge north of Phoenix recently opened, marking a milestone for the Interstate 17 Improvement Project.

13 minutes ago

Stock image of pool water. A 1½-year-old boy died Monday, Dec. 4, after climbing through a dog doo...

KTAR.com

Child climbed through dog door before drowning in Gilbert pool, police say

A 1½-year-old boy died Monday after climbing through a dog door and drowning in a backyard pool in Gilbert, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Queensland Police Service Assistant Commissioner Cheryl Scanlon and FBI representative Nitiana Mann...

Associated Press

Arizona man accused of inciting ‘religiously motivated’ attack that left 6 dead in Australia

An Arizona man has been charged over online comments that allegedly incited an attack in Australia in which six people died last year.

2 hours ago

A U.S. Border Patrol agent counts immigrants after they spent the night in the desert on December 0...

KTAR.com

Community activist believes closure of Lukeville Port of Entry could result in border town deaths

A community activist who works with border towns believes there could be deaths if the Lukeville Port of Entry in Arizona doesn't reopen soon.

4 hours ago

Phoenix Police has released video of a shooting where a suspect fired at an officer following a sto...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Police release video in shooting of man who fired at officer

The Phoenix Police Department has released video of a shooting where a suspect fired at an officer following a stop.

4 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Kygo to headline final night of Coors Light Birds Nest in February at WM Phoenix Open

The 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest added internationally acclaimed DJ Kygo as the headliner for the February festival's final night.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Dutch semiconductor company ASM announces $320 million investment in Scottsdale