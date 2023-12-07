Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe expands free workforce development services

Dec 7, 2023

The City of Tempe works to serve job seekers of all backgrounds, all skill levels and all ages. (Photo provided by City of Tempe)

(Photo provided by City of Tempe)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The city of Tempe announced it is expanding its free workforce development services to help businesses fill positions.

The new business services representative will work directly with employers to help fill jobs that need to be filled immediately while also bolstering the local labor pool.

The full-time position promises to lay the groundwork for a stronger Arizona economy.

“The City of Tempe is committed to helping the local business community fill any gaps in their talent pipeline,” Director of Community Health and Human Services Tim Burch said.

“Through this position, Tempe will be able to continue attracting high-quality businesses and ensuring their success, which shows a commitment to supporting our residents and workforce.”

The business services representative will work with the workforce development coordinator to support Tempe jobseekers. The Workforce Development Coordinator provides career guidance and assessments, customized training, education and skills development and directs jobseekers to social services, if needed.

The city also has the Tempe Works program that launched in 2018 which supports employment for the unsheltered population.

“Investing in Tempe’s workforce development is not just about filling open positions; it’s about building a resilient and prosperous future for our communities,” CEO and President of the Tempe Chamber of Commerce Colin Diaz said.

“By developing a workforce armed with the skills and knowledge to meet the demands of today’s economy, we benefit by inspiring innovation that promotes economic growth.”

