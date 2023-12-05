PHOENIX — A child is dead in Gilbert after reportedly drowning in a pool at a local home.

Authorities from Gilbert Fire & Rescue and Gilbert Police Department responded around 2:30 p.m. on Monday to a residence near Greenfield and Guadalupe roads.

Life-saving measures were performed on the one-and-a-half-year-old child, who was then transported to a local hospital. It was there the child was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

