3 arrested for brutal murder near North Mountain in Phoenix

Dec 3, 2023, 4:56 PM

Phoenix police arrested three in connection with a brutal murder near 7th Ave. and Cinnabar Ave. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department made three arrests on Saturday for a brutal murder which happened on Nov. 26 at a park near 7th Avenue and Cinnabar Avenue.

Police found 30-year-old victim Bernardo Pantaleon dead having suffered significant bodily trauma. Detectives then took over the investigation.

After using several methods of investigation, the detectives identified three men as suspects: 21-year-old Leonardo Santiago, 21-year-old Manuel Carrasco Calderon and 20-year-old Jose Rodriguez.

The three were arrested Saturday and interviewed at police headquarters, where all three confessed to the murder of Pantaleon.

They were then booked into jail on various charges, including first-degree murder.

