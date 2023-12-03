Close
Arizona-native Emma Stone hosts SNL for 5th time, joining exclusive club

Dec 3, 2023, 10:06 AM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Arizona-native Emma Stone reached a milestone this weekend by hosting Saturday Night Live for the fifth time in her illustrious acting career.

She was joined on stage during the opening monologue by fellow five-time hosts Tina Fey and Candice Bergen.

“This has been a dream of mine since I was a kid and it means so much that I get to share this moment with you guys, so thank you,” Stone said.

She last hosted SNL in April of 2019. At the time, she was coming off an Oscar nomination for her role in the movie “The Favourite.”

In 2016, Stone was named the highest-paid actress by Forbes magazine.

Forbes said She earned $26 million in pretax dollars that year, a year in which her starring role in “La La Land” led to both an Oscar and Golden Globe award.

She was first nominated for an Oscar in 2014 for “Birdman” before taking the best actress Academy Award in 2017 for her lead role in “La La Land.”

She attended Xavier College Preparatory, an all-female private high school in Phoenix before dropping out at 15 and moving to Los Angeles with her mother.

In 2018, Arizona lawmaker Bob Thorpe of Flagstaff sponsored a bill that would have honored Stone “on her outstanding accomplishments as an actress and extend best wishes for continued success in her remarkable career.”

The text of the resolution included Stone’s roots as a Scottsdale-born native who started acting at the Valley Youth Theatre in Phoenix as a kid.

