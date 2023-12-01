The Mesa Temple Christmas lights continue through Dec. 31

PHOENIX — The Christmas light display at the Mesa Temple of the Church of Latter-day Saints is back and free to the public.

Stacey Farr, the Mesa Temple’s Christmas Lights Director said the outdoor display started more than 40 years ago with simple blue lights on around the visitor center and reflection pool, and it has continued to grow since then.

“It started with individuals doing the decorations and designs, and then it went to smaller parishes, and then it went into the larger groups, and then it became a committee where we bring in 63 large parishes throughout the Valley that come and have an area that’s theirs to decorate,” Farr said.

Now, the display stretches nearly 12 acres and features hundreds of thousands of lights, favorite Biblical displays, nativity figurines, a stable and a newly designed star, made up of thousands of white lights, according to a press release. Farr said nearly 3,000 people help build, set up and take down the decorations in a process that starts in late September.

While it might be easy to get caught up in the twinkle and glow of the lights, Farr said it’s about much more than that.

“It’s our gift to the community to kind of refocus. We live in a world that’s busy and fast-paced, a lot of conflicts and sadness, and light brings joy,” Farr said.

The temple is located near Mesa Drive and Main Street. Visitors can see the light display from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night of December.

