Debbie Medina Gach’s business journey began more than 15 years ago when she received a call from her father after 30 years with no contact. Her father, Señor Rio, shared with her the discovery of a three-generation-old family tequila recipe through what was an emotional reunion.

Since then, Gach’s quest to build up the Señor Rio tequila brand has had many challenges, both from a business and personal standpoint after its launch in May 2009. Her father subsequently died in 2014 and her husband died in 2018.

But a big break came earlier this year for Gilbert-based Señor Rio with an investment partnership deal signed in May with actor Joe Mantegna that made him a co-owner of the company. Gach didn’t divulge the monetary terms of the deal or revenue numbers for the brand.

“We’re expecting that Joe’s participation in the brand will give us a lift,” Gach said. “We’ve seen increased traffic and interest with his participation in our marketing activities and store visits.”

Mantegna recently spent three days in Arizona making several appearances at Total Wine and More locations, signing bottles of Señor Rio tequila and speaking to hundreds of fans.

