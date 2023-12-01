Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

3 Valley cities among the top 5 ‘fastest-rising’ cities in the country

Dec 1, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 8:00 am

Gilbert Regional Park is among the amenities that make Gilbert one of the nation's fastest-rising p...

Gilbert Regional Park is among the amenities that make Gilbert one of the nation's fastest-rising places. (Facebook Photo/Gilbert Regional Park)

(Facebook Photo/Gilbert Regional Park)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Three Valley cities ranked in the top-5 of FinanceBuzz’s “fastest-rising” cities across the U.S.

Gilbert ranked No. 2, Chandler was slotted at No. 3 and Glendale placed No. 5.

Arizona cities were littered throughout the list of fastest-rising cities, with Mesa coming in at No. 13, Scottsdale at No. 20 and Phoenix at No. 26.

Frisco, Texas, was ranked as the nation’s fastest-rising city.

San Francisco, California, New Orleans, Louisiana and New York City are the fastest-declining cities in the United States.

What criteria was used to rank the fastest-rising cities in the U.S.?

FinanceBuzz tracked growth and decline by looking at a three-year period starting with 2019 and ending with 2022. Every U.S. city with a population larger than 200,000 in 2019 was included, for a total of 117 cities.

RELATED STORIES

FinanceBuzz then compared the cities across the following eight dimensions and evaluated the variables by using weighted averages:

  • Population change (2019 to 2022).
  • Unemployment rate change (2019 to 2022).
  • Per capita income increase compared to peer cities (2019 to 2022).
  • New home construction per capita.
  • Number of new businesses opened relative to the population.
  • Percentage of homes that are vacant.
  • Home value increase compared to peer cities (2019 to 2022).
  • Percentage of residents with debt in collections.

How did the Valley cities make it near top of fastest-rising list?

Gilbert has a vacant housing rate of only 2.9% and home values there have risen 77% faster than the national average since 2019.

Chandler has a housing market very similar to Gilbert and the unemployment rate in Chandler has fallen by 0.6% in the last three years, while nearly 30,000 new businesses per 100,000 people opened in 2022.

Glendale saw the biggest increase in home values in the country between 2019 and 2022. Home values in Glendale have risen 82% faster than in peer cities.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Left webcam shows part of Valley with sign warning drivers to slow down. Right webcam shows snow on...

SuElen Rivera

Nearly every Valley city gets rains in overnight storm, parts of northern Arizona sees snow

Rain swept across metro Phoenix overnight and into the morning, while snow fell on parts of northern Arizona.

1 hour ago

Retired Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, and Arizona resident and the first woman on the U.S. Supreme C...

KTAR.com

Sandra Day O’Connor, who blazed a trail from Arizona to US Supreme Court, dies at 93

Sandra Day O'Connor, who blazed a trail from Arizona to become the first woman to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court justice, died Friday in Phoenix.

2 hours ago

Mugshot of Pedro Quintana-Lujan. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office will no longer pursue a case...

KTAR.com

Goodyear Police questions MCAO decision on driver who crashed into bicyclists

The Goodyear Police Department is questioning the decision by metro Phoenix's top prosecutor on a case involving a driver who crashed into group of bicyclists earlier this year.

3 hours ago

A judge rejected Kari Lake’s request to examine ballot envelopes of 1.3 million voters, giving th...

Associated Press

Kari Lake loses bid to see ballot envelopes in trial tied to Arizona election defeat

A judge rejected Kari Lake’s request to examine signed ballot envelopes of 1.3 million early voters from Arizona's 2022 election.

4 hours ago

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell is cracking down on organized retail crime with a new cam...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announces 3 more organized retail crime charges

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced charges against three defendants involved in Organized Retail Crime (ORC).

6 hours ago

There are no scheduled freeway closures this weekend. (Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

No scheduled closures on metro Phoenix freeways for 2nd straight weekend

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is over but that doesn't mean the closures on metro Phoenix freeways are starting up.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

3 Valley cities among the top 5 ‘fastest-rising’ cities in the country