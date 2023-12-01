Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

3 Valley cities among the top 5 fastest-growing cities in the U.S.

Dec 1, 2023, 4:25 AM

(Facebook photo/Gilbert Regional Park)...

(Facebook photo/Gilbert Regional Park)

(Facebook photo/Gilbert Regional Park)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Three Valley cities ranked in the top-5 of FinanceBuzz’s fastest-growing cities across the U.S.

Gilbert ranked No. 2, Chandler was slotted at No. 3 and Glendale placed No. 5.

RELATED STORIES

Arizona cities were littered throughout the list of fastest-growing cities, with Mesa coming in at No. 13, Scottsdale at No. 20 and Phoenix at No. 26.

Frisco, Texas is the nation’s fastest-rising city.

San Francisco, California, New Orleans, Louisiana and New York City are the fastest-declining cities in the United States.

What criteria was used to rank the fastest growing cities in the U.S.?

FinanceBuzz tracked growth and decline by looking at a three-year period starting with 2019 and ending with 2022. Every U.S. city with a population larger than 200,000 in 2019 was included, for a total of 117 cities.

FinanceBuzz then compared the 117 cities across eight different dimensions and then evaluated those variables by using weighted averages.

  • Population change (2019 to 2022)
  • Unemployment rate change (2019 to 2022)
  • Per capita income increase compared to peer cities (2019 to 2022)
  • New home construction per capita
  • Number of new businesses opened relative to the population
  • Percentage of homes that are vacant
  • Home value increase compared to peer cities (2019 to 2022)
  • Percentage of residents with debt in collections

How did the Valley cities make it onto the list of fastest growing cities in the U.S.?

Gilbert has a vacant housing rate of only 2.9% and home values there have risen 77% faster than the national average since 2019.

Chandler has a housing market very similar to Gilbert and the unemployment rate in Chandler has fallen by 0.6% in the last three years, while nearly 30,000 new businesses per 100,000 people opened in 2022.

Glendale saw the biggest increase in home values in the country between 2019 and 2022. Home values in Glendale have risen 82% faster than in peer cities.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

There are no scheduled freeway closures this weekend. (Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

No scheduled closures on metro Phoenix freeways for 2nd straight weekend

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is over but that doesn't mean the closures on metro Phoenix freeways are starting up.

10 minutes ago

Amkor Technology's Telok Panglima Garang (FIZ), Selangor facility. (Photo provided by Amkor Technol...

David Veenstra

Amkor announces $2 billion facility in Peoria for packaging Apple chips

Amkor Technology will spend $2 billion to build a new advanced semiconductor packaging and test facility in Peoria.

21 minutes ago

person crying at memorial honoring victims of Bosnian war...

KTAR.com

Arizona resident who lied about role in Bosnian war sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison

An Arizona resident who lied about his role in the Bosnian War was sentenced on Tuesday to over five years in federal prison.

8 hours ago

Dignitaries, including U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, center, break ground on the new ...

Associated Press

Work resumes on $10B renewable energy transmission project in southwestern Arizona despite tribal objections

Federal land managers briefly halted work on the SunZia transmission line earlier this month after Native American tribes raised concerns.

10 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How MCSO extradited Lori Vallow Daybell to Phoenix

KTAR News reporter Colton Krolak breaks down Sheriff Paul Penzone’s presser regarding how Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office extradited ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow Daybell to Phoenix.

12 hours ago

Lori Vallow Daybell was extradited from Idaho to Maricopa County on Nov. 30, 2023. (MCSO YouTube Sc...

KTAR.com

Here’s how MCSO extradited ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow Daybell to Phoenix

Lori Vallow Daybell was extradited from Idaho to Phoenix this week, a task Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said Thursday required meticulous planning.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

3 Valley cities among the top 5 fastest-growing cities in the U.S.