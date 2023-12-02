Close
ARIZONA NEWS

ADOT sets winter closure dates for several Arizona highways

Dec 2, 2023, 5:00 AM

Transportation officials are getting ready to close several roads in northern Arizona for the winte...

Transportation officials are getting ready to close several roads in northern Arizona for the winter season. (Twitter Photo/National Park Service-Grand Canyon)

(Twitter Photo/National Park Service-Grand Canyon)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — As it does each winter because of heavy snow in the area, the Arizona Department of Transportation will close State Route 67 between Jacob Lake (U.S. 89A) and the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on Dec. 4.

ADOT reopens the highway each spring, usually in mid-May, according to a press release.

U.S. 89A will stay open at the junction with SR 67.

ADOT also has set winter closure dates for the following state highways in the White Mountains:

  • SR 473 between State Route 260 and Hawley Lake: Dec. 7
  • SR 261 between Eagar and Big Lake: Dec. 29
  • SR 273 between Sunrise Park and Big Lake: Dec. 29

Meanwhile, ADOT recently closed the upper unpaved section of SR 366, which ascends Mount Graham in southeastern Arizona.

This regular winter closure begins one-half mile past the Coronado National Forest’s Shannon Campground, at the end of the pavement.

