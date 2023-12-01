PHOENIX — A teenage boy was arrested Thursday for a triple-shooting in Phoenix that left one person dead a day earlier, authorities said.

The teen was booked into juvenile corrections on multiple counts, including murder, the Phoenix Police Department announced Friday. There are no other suspects in the case, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call near 43rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday and found three male teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds in a mobile home park.

One boy was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

No other information was made available.

This is an updated version of a story that was originally published on Nov. 29, 2023.

