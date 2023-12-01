Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Teenager arrested in connection with fatal triple-shooting in west Phoenix

Dec 1, 2023, 10:45 AM | Updated: 10:46 am

Phoenix patrol vehicle with caution tape nearby....

A teenage boy was arrested Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, for a triple-shooting in Phoenix that left one person dead a day earlier. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A teenage boy was arrested Thursday for a triple-shooting in Phoenix that left one person dead a day earlier, authorities said.

The teen was booked into juvenile corrections on multiple counts, including murder, the Phoenix Police Department announced Friday. There are no other suspects in the case, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call near 43rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday and found three male teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds in a mobile home park.

RELATED STORIES

One boy was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

No other information was made available.

This is an updated version of a story that was originally published on Nov. 29, 2023.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspect a vehicle at the Lukeville Port of Entry on the...

Kevin Stone

Major Arizona border crossing to close, with staffing redirected to catch migrants

U.S. officials are closing the Lukeville Port of Entry on the Arizona-Mexico border Monday to better deal with a surge in illegal crossings.

5 minutes ago

Mugshot of Steven Ray Gault III, who was booked into jail for manslaughter after a fatal shooting i...

KTAR.com

Woman dead, man jailed after night of drinking and gunplay in west Phoenix

A night of drinking and gunplay in west Phoenix this week ended with a woman dead and man behind bars, authorities said.

2 hours ago

FILE - Supreme Court Associate Justice Sandra Day O'Connor poses for a photo in 1982. O'Connor who ...

KTAR.com

Arizona politicians react to death of former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

Arizona politicians past and present offered tributes to the late Sandra Day O'Connor after news of her passing came to light on Friday.

3 hours ago

Azteca Bridal, a Phoenix wedding and quinceañera dress store, closed after 60 years....

Alyssa Bickle /Cronkite News

Azteca Bridal closes doors in Phoenix after 60 years of family-operated business

Azteca Bridal closed its doors for the last time after selling quinceañera and bridal dresses for 60 years.

4 hours ago

Left webcam shows part of Valley with sign warning drivers to slow down. Right webcam shows snow on...

SuElen Rivera

Nearly every Valley city gets rains in overnight storm, parts of northern Arizona sees snow

Rain swept across metro Phoenix overnight and into the morning, while snow fell on parts of northern Arizona.

5 hours ago

Retired Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, and Arizona resident and the first woman on the U.S. Supreme C...

KTAR.com

Sandra Day O’Connor, who blazed a trail from Arizona to US Supreme Court, dies at 93

Sandra Day O'Connor, who blazed a trail from Arizona to become the first woman to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court justice, died Friday in Phoenix.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Teenager arrested in connection with fatal triple-shooting in west Phoenix