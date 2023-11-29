Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 teenagers arrested for murder at Casa Grande house party

Nov 28, 2023, 6:52 PM

Casa Grande police...

Casa Grande police arrest two in connection with the death of a teenager at a House Party. They expect to make more arrests. (Casa Grande police/Facebook)

(Casa Grande police/Facebook)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


The Casa Grande Police Department arrested two teenage boys in connection with the death of 17-year-old Hailey Stephens and the non-fatal shooting of another 17-year-old female at a house party over the weekend.

A 16-year-old male from Casa Grande and a 17-year-old male from Coolidge were arrested without incident and will be booked into the Pinal County Juvenile Detention Center.

The charges for both — second-degree murder — will be submitted to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office for review.

Detectives continue to interview more witnesses as the investigation remains active. More suspects are being sought after and detectives expect to make more arrests soon.

“This weekend we were reminded that no community is immune from senseless acts of violence perpetrated by those with no regard for the life and safety of others,” Casa Grande Police Chief Mark McCrory said. “Our officers and detectives worked around the clock to develop leads and conduct follow-ups on numerous tips. The majority of these tips came from members of our community … Although today’s arrests are a major piece of this investigation, there is still much work to be done and additional suspects to bring to justice. I would ask those with any information do what is right and contact our detectives.”

Tips and information can be submitted to Silent Witness or by calling (520) 836-2100.

This is a developing story.

