ARIZONA NEWS

M Culinary Concepts hiring hundreds ahead of Valley event season

Nov 29, 2023, 8:16 AM

BY DAMON ALLRED


Phoenix-based caterer M Culinary Concepts is looking to hire more than 300 hospitality professionals ahead of upcoming events.

PHOENIX — Valley caterer M Culinary Concepts is looking to hire more than 300 hospitality professionals ahead of upcoming events, including the WM Phoenix Open and NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year for spectacular events in the Valley,” co-founder and chief culinary officer Michael DeMaria said in a press release. “You’ll gain valuable experience in your chosen hospitality profession and catapult your career to the next level.”

The catering company plans to fill positions for front- and back-of-house, warehouse facilities, transportation and café support.

Visit the M Culinary Concepts website for a complete list of open opportunities and information on the application process, which includes hiring events every Saturday in January at the company headquarters in Phoenix.

M Culinary has been a member of BestCompaniesAZ’s top companies to work for in Arizona list for each of the last three years.

In addition to February’s WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale and April’s Final Four at State Farm Stadium, M Culinary has catered for Innings Fest, charity galas and weddings, among other events.

