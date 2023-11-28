Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Valley Metro saw boom in light rail ridership with D-backs in World Series

Nov 28, 2023, 3:00 PM

Valley Metro saw a nearly 40% increase in light rail ridership the three days the D-backs hosted Wo...

Valley Metro saw a nearly 40% increase in light rail ridership the three days the D-backs hosted World Series games. (Facebook Photo/Valley Metro)

(Facebook Photo/Valley Metro)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks making the World Series for the first time in more than 20 years wasn’t just successful for the team.

Valley Metro saw a nearly 40% increase in light rail ridership the three days the D-backs hosted games – Oct. 30, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

Oct. 30, a Monday, saw 40,340 rides. Tuesday, Oct. 31, resulted in 46,253 rides. That day was Halloween and also saw a Phoenix Suns home game.

The final home game and overall game for the D-backs season on Wednesday, Nov. 1, had 40,800 rides.

Valley Metro typically sees around 29,000 light rail rides daily.

“The strong ridership numbers not only reflect our team’s ability to deliver when it matters most, but it also underscores the critical role public transit plays in getting residents and visitors to and from major events,” Valley Metro CEO Jessica Mefford-Miller said in a press release.

The bump extended to Valley Metro’s app.

The three-day usage for mobile fare scans was the most since the app was launched in February.

New app users increased 155% week-over-week for the World Series run.

The D-backs lost the World Series in five games to the Texas Rangers.

