ARIZONA NEWS

Chilling out: Upcoming Valley weather includes highs in 60s, possibility of rain

Nov 28, 2023, 9:24 AM | Updated: 9:33 am

Stock image of a person carrying an umbrella in cold weather. The Phoenix forecast calls for cool t...

The Phoenix forecast calls for cool temperatures and a chance for rain as the 2023 calendar turns from November to December. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A weather system of cool air is poised to chill the Valley later this week and possibly bring rain to the Phoenix area.

After highs in the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday, Phoenix will likely see its coldest days of the season.

The temperature is expected to top out in the mid-60s on Thursday, which would be the first high under 70 since April 5.

After that, the Valley is looking at highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s at least through Sunday.

Saturday’s forecast high is just 61 degrees, which would be Phoenix’s coldest day since it peaked at 54 on March 2.

What are the chances it will rain in Phoenix?

Along with the cooldown, the Valley could get rainfall as the calendar turns from November to December.

RELATED STORIES

The showers could start as soon as Wednesday night, but that will probably be limited to areas east of metro Phoenix, Ryan Worley with the National Weather Service in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Tuesday morning.

“Chances here in the Valley really increase starting late Thursday going into Friday and lasting all the way until possibly Saturday morning,” he said.

The precipitation won’t be heavy, Worley said, with an anticipated total between 0.1 and 0.2 inches.

“What we’re likely going to see is just some light showers, maybe it’s just some steady rain here, but from what we’re seeing right now no torrential downpours or anything like that,” he said.

How much rain has fallen in Phoenix in 2023?

Phoenix has seen measurable rain twice this month after a two-month dry spell, most recently when 0.14 inches fell on Nov. 18.

That brought the annual total to 3.26 inches, which is more than 3 inches below normal for this time of year.

“We’re way behind, and, unfortunately, this really isn’t going to help us catch up a whole lot,” Worley said of the expected showers. “But a little progress is always helpful.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

