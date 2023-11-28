Close
Spirits of Mexico Culture & Tourism Fest coming to Phoenix this weekend

Nov 27, 2023, 8:00 PM

Stock photo of a Mexican flag. Heritage Square in downtown Phoenix will host the Spirits of Mexico ...

Heritage Square in downtown Phoenix will host the Spirits of Mexico Culture & Tourism Fest on Dec. 2-3, 2023. (Pexels photo)

(Pexels photo)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Spirits of Mexico Culture & Tourism Fest is coming to downtown Phoenix this weekend.

The goal of the event is to connect audiences with the culture, flavors and traditions of the northern Mexico state of Chihuahua, while promoting sustainable international tourism south of the border.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Square, near Seventh and Monroe streets.

Advance tickets are available online. A VIP experience that includes a shot glass, 10 spirit sample tickets and the opportunity to sign up for a free cooking class costs $45 per day. For non-drinkers, general admission entry is $25. Kids 12 and under can get in for free.

The sample tickets can be used for tastings of agave-based spirits tequila, mezcal and sotol. Food will be sold separately.

Imex Live Events is presenting the festival, which will feature live mariachi and ballet folklórico performances and fine art from Mata Ortiz Pottery.

“The Spirits of Mexico Cultural & Tourism event is a great opportunity for Phoenix to get a taste of the beautiful culture in Chihuahua, Mexico,” Yazmin Quezada, founder Imex Events, which is presenting the festival, said in a press release. “We hope this event encourages people to visit Chihuahua and promotes international tourism.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Spirits of Mexico Culture & Tourism Fest coming to Phoenix this weekend