Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

White rhinoceros born in Arizona for the 1st time in decades

Nov 26, 2023, 7:15 AM

Masiki the baby Rhino with mom Zuri. (Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park photo)...

Masiki the baby Rhino with mom Zuri. (Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park photo)

(Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park photo)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A white rhinoceros was born in Arizona for the first time in decades, according to officials from the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park.

The female white rhino calf, named Masiki (or Siki for short), was born Nov. 7 to her parents Zuri and Maoto and is in “excellent health.”

Her name can be translated to the word “mask” from multiple Bantu languages, which is a language family of about 600 languages that are spoken by the Bantu peoples of Central, Southern, Eastern and Southeast Africa.

“She was tough to monitor through ultrasound because her ears kept getting in the way and after she was born, her ears were one of the first things to move after birth,” Wildlife World’s rhino specialist Emily Kading said.

RELATED STORIES

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park, located in Litchfield Park, near Phoenix, started a rhino conservation breeding plan about a decade ago. The project brought in three unrelated female rhinos who were orphaned in South Africa. Wildlife World also acquired a once imported male rhino from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

“This is the most significant birth we’ve had in the history of our zoo,” Wildlife World’s president Kristy Hayden said. “This baby opens up a whole new bloodline that will play a key role in rhino conservation for decades to come.”

According to Wildlife World, the entire rhino population is at risk. At the start of the 20th Century, 500,000 rhinos roamed the wild. Today, around 27,000 rhinos live in Africa.

“I’m grateful Wildlife World had the resources and capabilities to import her mother Zuri from Africa, where she is no longer at risk of being killed by poachers, and to provide her and Maoto a natural environment to procreate,” Hayden said.

Wildlife World also works in collaboration with the American Institute of Rhinoceros Science (AIRS) to support rhino conservation efforts to improve genetic diversity and the fight against the extinction of rhinos.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Gilbert, Arizona...

Damon Allred

Gilbert partners with Maricopa in affordable housing initiative

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with the town of Gilbert providing affordable housing.

17 minutes ago

The grand ballroom's east foyer. (Submitted photo)...

KTAR.com

The Phoenician completes 1st phase of renovations to meeting, event space

The refresh to the Scottsdale resort, which has been headed by Parker-Torres Design, has a blend of "contemporary and indigenous" aesthetic.

4 hours ago

Several cities in metro Phoenix made the list of "house rich" cities. (Photo provided by Angelo Fra...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix ranks among major US cities where residents are most ‘house rich’

Phoenix is ranked No. 10 among the major U.S. cities that are the most "house rich," according to a study by All Star Homes.

5 hours ago

Retail Therapy AZ owners Erica Jerido and Jacqueline Thomas say they are excited for the Phoenix Co...

David Veenstra

Retail Therapy AZ gift shop to open new Valley location at Phoenix Convention Center

Local market Retail Therapy AZ is opening a fourth Valley location, this time in Phoenix's Convention Center.

14 hours ago

(Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for Big Machine Label Group)...

David Veenstra

Dunkin’ Donuts to open new location in Chandler with giveaways, toy drive

Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating the grand opening of its new location in Chandler in the Hamilton High School neighborhood Thursday.

16 hours ago

“Empty the Shelters” is the nation’s largest funded adoption event. (Arizona Humane Society P...

David Veenstra

11 local animal shelters participating in reduced fee adoption event

Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope starts Friday and will run through Dec. 17. Adoption fees will be $50 or less for every pet at participating locations.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

White rhinoceros born in Arizona for the 1st time in decades