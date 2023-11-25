Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Parts Town to expand with 420,000-square-foot facility in Glendale

Nov 25, 2023, 6:30 AM

Parts Town (Facebook photo)...

Parts Town (Facebook photo)

(Facebook photo)

Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture

BY TOM KUEBEL


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A multi-billion dollar company named Parts Town, based in Illinois, is expected open a new distribution center in Glendale in 2024.

The facility is expected to be 420,000-square-feet of space with robotics solutions on the ground floor. The company is expected to hire 100 employees.

“Our emphasis on centralized, high-tech distribution allows customers to access more products, less split shipments, faster delivery, and higher quality. This distribution center will carry products across several mission critical parts categories,” said Parts Town Unlimited CEO Steve Snower.

RELATED STORIES

“We look forward to being a part of the Glendale and Phoenix Metropolitan Area communities and expanding the accessibility of OEM (original equipment manufacturer) equipment replacement parts for our customers and manufacturer partners.”

Parts Town distributes products for foodservice, residential appliances and HVAC

The company is expected to exceed $2.4 billion in revenue in 2023, up from $1.8 billion in 2022. They employee 5,300 people worldwide.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

st. vincent depaul health clinic arizona...

KTAR.com

St. Vincent de Paul partners with Sonoran University to open medical clinic

Thanks to a grant, St. Vincent de Paul will open a medical clinic at the charity’s shelter at Washington and 28th streets in Phoenix.

45 minutes ago

The interior of the newly opened Prosano medical care clinic in Peoria operated by Blue Cross Blue ...

Greg Barr/Phoenix Business Journal

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona going brick and mortar with proposed network of medical clinics

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona is set to up its game significantly in a shift that moves the company to delivering managed care directly to its members.

2 hours ago

Derek Chauvin, former Minneapolis police officer...

Associated Press

Derek Chauvin stabbed by fellow inmate in Arizona prison

Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, was stabbed by another inmate and seriously injured Friday.

11 hours ago

Lawrence Cooley was last seen Tuesday and authorities issued a Silver Alert for him on Wednesday, N...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after Sun City man found deceased

Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert after a man was found deceased on Friday near 123rd Avenue and Baseline Road.

12 hours ago

Ice is melting in Antarctica...

Associated Press

UN chief says immediate action is needed during Antarctica visit

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited globally-important Antarctica, where ice is melting due to human-caused global warming.

13 hours ago

Arizona crash plane McDonald Plano Arizona...

KTAR.com

87-year-old Arizona man dies after crashing single-engine plane into Texas strip mall

An Arizona pilot who died Tuesday when he crashed on the doorstep of a strip mall in Texas, was aborting a landing.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Parts Town to expand with 420,000-square-foot facility in Glendale