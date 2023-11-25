Parts Town to expand with 420,000-square-foot facility in Glendale

PHOENIX — A multi-billion dollar company named Parts Town, based in Illinois, is expected open a new distribution center in Glendale in 2024.

The facility is expected to be 420,000-square-feet of space with robotics solutions on the ground floor. The company is expected to hire 100 employees.

“Our emphasis on centralized, high-tech distribution allows customers to access more products, less split shipments, faster delivery, and higher quality. This distribution center will carry products across several mission critical parts categories,” said Parts Town Unlimited CEO Steve Snower.

“We look forward to being a part of the Glendale and Phoenix Metropolitan Area communities and expanding the accessibility of OEM (original equipment manufacturer) equipment replacement parts for our customers and manufacturer partners.”

Parts Town distributes products for foodservice, residential appliances and HVAC

The company is expected to exceed $2.4 billion in revenue in 2023, up from $1.8 billion in 2022. They employee 5,300 people worldwide.

