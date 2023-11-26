Close
ARIZONA NEWS

The Phoenician completes 1st phase of renovations to meeting, event space

Nov 26, 2023, 6:30 AM

The grand ballroom's east foyer. (Submitted photo)...

The grand ballroom's east foyer. (Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Phoenician has completed the first phase of the renovation to its meeting and event space.

The refresh to the Scottsdale resort, which has been headed by Boston-based Parker-Torres Design, has a blend of “contemporary and indigenous” aesthetic in the Camelback Ballroom and foyer, the Phoenician Grand Ballroom south and east foyers, including the first-floor breakout rooms and hallways.

“Bringing more functionality to the client experience, The Phoenician meeting and event space renovation is also designed to inspire with its luxurious desert sophistication,” Mark Vinciguerra, general manager of The Phoenician and The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician, said in a release.

“Complementing the transformative nature of our iconic resort, this re-imagined collection of distinctive group offerings provides our partners with a new stage for success.”

Phase one also includes signature tiling, carpeting, wall treatments, LED lighting, furnishing, draperies and electrical upgrades throughout.

The second phase of the project is scheduled for next summer and will mirror the first phase, focusing on the Phoenician Grand Ballroom interior and the Estrella Ballroom.

