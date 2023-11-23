PHOENIX — The Cornish Pasty Co. is bringing its British-inspired fare to downtown Glendale next year.

The new restaurant will provide an English pub atmosphere in the revitalized Gaslight Building at 58th and Glendale avenues, joining Simple Machine Brewing Company, which opened a taproom there in June.

“We are excited to be part of the downtown Glendale community and look forward to sharing our passion for pasties and a good brew with you all,” Cornish Pasty Co. owner Dean Thomas said in a press release. The targeted opening date is spring 2024.

What the heck is a pasty?

A pasty is basically a hand pie containing savory or sweet fillings that originated in Cornwall, England, as far back as the 1200s, according to the restaurant’s website.

The crimped edges originally served as handles for tin miners to discard, allowing them to avoid consuming the arsenic that got on their hands while working.

When the tin industry went into decline in the late 1800s, many miners moved to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to find work and brought the tradition of pasties with them.

What will be on menu at Glendale location?

Cornish Pasty Co., which debuted in 2005, currently has 11 locations in Arizona and Nevada. The Glendale restaurant will the eighth in metro Phoenix and first in the West Valley.

All locations feature dozens of varieties of made-from-scratch pasties, along with soups, desserts, salads and appetizers.

The menu includes traditional meat-and-potato versions, with gravy or other sauces on the side, as well as not-so-British options like cajun chicken, lamb vindaloo and a slate of vegetarian and vegan offerings.

“Bringing the Cornish Pasty brand to downtown Glendale marks another exciting phase in our community’s growth,” Daniel Sabillon, deputy director of downtown development, said in the release.

“This new addition serves as a catalyst for the continued revitalization of the downtown area, attracting locals and visitors alike.”

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.