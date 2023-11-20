Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Changing of seasons linked to mental health challenges in Arizona

Nov 20, 2023, 4:35 AM | Updated: 6:29 am

man with hands folded and sad...

(Photo by Andrew Wong/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andrew Wong/Getty Images)

Balin Overstolz McNair's Profile Picture

BY BALIN OVERSTOLZ MCNAIR


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Mental health concerns are on the rise in Arizona as temperatures drop and the days become shorter.

It’s a trend seen across the world and locally, despite the relatively sunny days year-round and respite from scorching summer heat.

Dr. Deborah Fernandez-Turner, the deputy chief psychiatric officer for CVS Health, said this can come as a surprise for some Arizonans.

“It’s a beautiful day, and you’re able to take walks and you’re able to enjoy nice weather, but that shortened length of the day is actually more impactful on mood than many Arizonans realize,” she said.

In part, that’s because the lack of a morning sun affects sleep, affecting mental health.

“It just has a really significant impact on our mood, and we really commonly, surprisingly, see seasonal affective disorder in Arizona,” Dr. Fernandez-Turner said.

RELATED STORIES

According to the Mayo Clinic, seasonal affective disorder (also known as SAD) is a type of depression associated with interruptions in the body’s natural sleep patterns, often beginning in the fall and can last through the winter.

It’s not just the changing of the seasons that leads to a decline in mental health, the doctor said. There’s also increased stress surrounding the holiday season and increased expectations from loved ones and friends.

“And maybe they’re not feeling up to celebrating, as is expected in commercials and the media,” Dr. Fernandez-Turner said.

That’s why she offers two suggestions Arizonans should keep in mind throughout the holidays: Make time for self-care and check-in on others.

“Don’t forget to take care of yourself. Take those breaks, take those breathers. Focus on not just the joy you’re giving everyone else but making sure that you’re setting time to take care of you,” she said.

For those who are struggling, she said to not be afraid to reach out and establish an open conversation. This can be helpful to someone in need of help and can also give the person offering help a way to talk with someone else, too.

“Gently bring up, ‘are you okay, what can I do to support you?’” Dr. Fernandez-Turner said.

But there are situations where peer support and love are not enough. Sometimes therapy or other help from a mental health professional is necessary for someone to manage the struggles they face.

Dr. Fernandez-Turner said CVS Health offers help in-person and online.

“CVS Health actually has in-person counseling that’s available in select CVS stores and has virtual counseling available through the app, throughout Arizona,” she said.

The state also offers mental health help through the Arizona Health Costs Containment System (AHCCS).

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a Phoenix police scene. A person was shot by police officers in Phoenix early Monday,...

KTAR.com

Person shot by police early Monday near Thomas Road and I-17 in Phoenix

A person was shot by police officers near Thomas Road and Interstate 17 in Phoenix early Monday, authorities said.

13 minutes ago

turkey bag donation...

KTAR.com

St. Mary’s Food Bank gobbles up turkey donations, but needs more to pace demand

Last week, St. Mary's Food Bank was about 7,000 turkeys short, but after an active Saturday, they are within sight of reaching their goal.

2 hours ago

rendering of The Henry and food offered at the store...

KTAR.com

The Henry, a Sam Fox restaurant, to open 2nd Valley restaurant next year

The Henry, a Sam Fox restaurant concept, announced it will open the doors to its second location in the Valley next year. 

2 hours ago

(KTAR News Graphic)...

David Veenstra

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

2 hours ago

rain can be seen falling in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Nov. 17-19

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

12 hours ago

NICU in Glendale expansion...

SuElen Rivera

Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Glendale unveils $14M neonatal intensive care unit expansion

A $14 million expansion of the neonatal intensive care unit at Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Glendale was unveiled last week.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Changing of seasons linked to mental health challenges in Arizona