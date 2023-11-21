Close
Press Coffee to open counters at 4 more Valley Sprouts grocery stores

Nov 20, 2023, 8:00 PM

A Press Coffee location inside of Sprouts. (Evolve PR and Marketing photo)

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


PHOENIX — Press Coffee and Sprouts Farmers Market are opening four new Press Coffee locations inside of Sprouts stores in Scottsdale over the next four months.

The two Phoenix-based businesses partnered on a pilot location a year ago that opened inside of Sprouts on 7th Avenue and Osborn Road in October 2022.

When and where are the new Press Coffee bars opening inside of Sprouts in Scottsdale?

  • 8787 N. Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253 – Slated to open Nov. 17
  • 23269 N. Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 – Slated to open in Dec.
  • 9301 E. Shea Blvd. #132, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 – Slated to open in Dec.
  • 4402 N. Miller Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 – Slated to open in Feb.

“Press is thrilled to continue our partnership with Sprouts bringing local food and specialty coffee to Arizona communities,” stated Jason Kyle, co-owner of Press Coffee, in a press release. Over the past year, weve seen how dedicated the Sprouts team is to providing quality products to customers, which is what our team strives for every day. We are excited to align with Sprouts to live up to our Quality Driven, Community Focused’ efforts.”

Each new location will feature a workspace area and full drink menu including specialty drip and cold brew coffee, shakers, hot and iced tea and nitro cold brew. In addition, the locations will offer a limited supply of the regular in-store retail items including whole and ground coffee beans.

Over the past year, weve loved seeing the Sprouts community engage with Press at our pilot location,” Dave McGlinchey, chief strategy officer of Sprouts, said in a press release. “Our customers have truly enjoyed being able to purchase a quality cup of Press coffee while shopping at our store. Press and Sprouts have a shared mission of providing people fresh, quality, sustainable and ethically sourced specialty products. We are proud to continue with this partnership to enhance our customer experience across the Valley.” 

Last month, the famous coffee roasters announced it’s also opening a new location in downtown Phoenix by the end of the year. The location on the first floor of the convention center of the West building at 2nd and Adams streets will be the 13th location for the local coffee brand which was founded in 2008.

