Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona prisons reach deal with DOJ to remedy visual impairment support

Nov 18, 2023, 8:25 PM

prison arizona...

(Photo by Axel Koester/Corbis via Getty Images)

(Photo by Axel Koester/Corbis via Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The U.S. Justice Department announced last week the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry has agreed to adopt systemwide reforms to correct and prevent discrimination against incarcerated people with vision disabilities.

The DOJ issued findings in July that ADCRR violated Americans with Disabilities Act by discriminating against incarcerated individuals with vision disabilities, including those who are blind or have low vision.

According to the DOJ, the discrimination came in the form of not providing Braille materials and displays, audio recordings and screen reader software so inmates with vision disabilities could communicate effectively.

RELATED STORIES

Additionally, the findings said ADCRR failed to provide accessible processes to request accommodations or file disability-related complaints and over-relied on other incarcerated people to help individuals with vision disabilities.

“People with vision disabilities held in jails and prisons should not be subjected to a higher risk of harm or exposed to greater restrictions than their sighted peers,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

Under the three-year agreement, ADCRR will retain an expert third-party consultant to help revise policies and practices, train personnel and provide aids, services and assistive technology to people with vision disabilities.

The prisons department is also required to adopt screening and documentation procedures and designate a systemwide ADA administrator and facility ADA coordinators to ensure consistent implementation of the agreement.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

U.S. plant hardiness zones...

KTAR.com

Arizona mostly holds ground, but plant hardiness zones get major national adjustments

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ”plant hardiness zone map” was updated Wednesday for the first time in a decade.

2 hours ago

Pima County Sheriff's Office Facebook...

KTAR.com

Arizona child killed by falling metal gate at elementary school

A 9-year-old child was killed by a falling metal gate Friday at Centennial Elementary School in Tucson while helping to close the gate.

4 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Goodyear Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Woman dies after her vehicle crashes into palm tree in Goodyear

A 28-year-old woman from Phoenix was killed after her vehicle crashed into a palm tree in Goodyear Friday morning.

6 hours ago

Edward Calderon....

KTAR.com

Police locate missing man in wheelchair last seen in Peoria

The Peoria Police Department is asking the public to help it locate a 59-year-old endangered man who has been missing since Friday.

9 hours ago

Loop 101 North...

KTAR.com

Accident, I-10 closure creates congestion on Loop 101 North

Loop 101 North experienced a backup in the area of Broadway Road in Tempe on Saturday morning because of an accident.

10 hours ago

caution tape across police car...

KTAR.com

Suspect in hospital after shootings in Phoenix Friday night

A suspect is in police custody after multiple people were shot near 36th Street and McDowell Road in Phoenix on Friday night.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Arizona prisons reach deal with DOJ to remedy visual impairment support