Woman dies after her vehicle crashes into palm tree in Goodyear

Nov 18, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:05 pm

(Facebook Photo/Goodyear Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Goodyear Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Goodyear Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A 28-year-old woman from Phoenix died after her vehicle crashed into a palm tree in Goodyear Friday morning.

According to the Goodyear Police Department, the one-vehicle incident occurred at the intersection of N. Litchfield Road and W. Palm Valley Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle, Breanna Moreno, died at a nearby hospital as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash.

Moreno was the only person in the vehicle.

The Goodyear Police Department is investigating the crash. Preliminary evidence suggests that speed may have been a contributing factor.

Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to contact the Goodyear Police Department at (623) 932-1220.

