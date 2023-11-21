Close
Over Easy plans to open 7 more breakfast restaurants across metro Phoenix

Nov 21, 2023, 4:25 AM

Over Easy is planning to open multiple new breakfast restaurants across metro Phoenix over the next two years.

Over Easy is planning to open multiple new breakfast restaurants across metro Phoenix over the next two years.(Over Easy Photos)

(Over Easy Photos)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Arizona breakfast chain Over Easy is going through a growth spurt, having signed leases on seven additional locations.

The new restaurants are expected to open over the next two years in the following Valley cities and bring the company’s total to 20 locations:

  • Tempe, Novus Place near University Drive and Rural Road (February 2024).
  • Peoria, Lake Pleasant Parkway and Happy Valley Road (mid-2024).
  • Queen Creek, Gantzel and Combs roads (mid-2024).
  • Buckeye, Interstate 10 and Verrado Way (early 2025).
  • Goodyear, Civic Square near McDowell Road and 150th Drive (early 2025).
  • Phoenix, Interstate 17 and Dove Valley Road (mid-2025).
  • Gilbert, Val Vista Drive and Germann Road (mid 2025).

The new diners will offer the same made-from-scratch food and daytime cocktails as the chain’s 13 existing locations.

Over Easy plans to hire dozens of employees at each new restaurant for full-time and part-time positions, including hosts, servers, cooks and managers.

“We are looking forward to opening our doors to more communities around the Valley,” Over Easy CEO Ryan Field said in a press release last week.

“Our team is excited to keep the momentum going through and beyond 2025 and to bring Over Easy to new and existing guests.”

The Scottsdale-based company, which was founded in 2008, opened its first location outside the Phoenix area earlier this month in Flagstaff.

Over Easy plans to open 7 more breakfast restaurants across metro Phoenix