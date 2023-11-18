Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler police officer involved in shooting as part of welfare check

Nov 18, 2023, 7:25 AM

Chandler police vehicle...

(Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department, File)

(Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department, File)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police in Chandler are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday night.

According to police, an officer responded to a parking lot just east of Interstate 10 on Ray Road shortly after 6 p.m. to conduct a welfare check on a woman inside a vehicle.

Police said the 35-year-old woman had a gun. The officer, perceiving an imminent threat, shot her after she did not respond to commands about the gun.

RELATED STORIES

After the shooting, the woman was taken to a hospital. She is expected to be released soon.

The officer was not injured.

It’s not known if the woman had pointed or fired the gun at police.

There was no additional information available as of Saturday morning.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport garners national and global acclaim

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport has once again secured the best ranking in WSJ’s The Best and Worst U.S. Airports of 2023.

10 minutes ago

An Ironman Arizona competitor runs near Tempe Town Lake during last year's triathlon. Traffic will ...

KTAR.com

Watch out for traffic restrictions for Ironman Arizona triathlon in Tempe this weekend

Traffic will be restricted in the Tempe Town Lake area this weekend to accommodate Sunday's Ironman Arizona triathlon.

55 minutes ago

Ashley Furniture is planning to build a 1 million-square-foot development for manufacturing and dis...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Ashley Furniture passes first hurdle for new manufacturing facility

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. has received the initial green light needed from the city of Avondale to build a new manufacturing and distribution center west of Phoenix.

2 hours ago

Pro-Palestinian protestors in Tempe, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2023. (Photo by Balin Overstolz-McNair/KTAR)...

KTAR.com

Pro-Palestinian groups protest Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s canceled ASU appearance in Tempe

Arizona State University cancelled an appearance by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib D-Mich., Friday, yet supporters gathered in Tempe this afternoon.

11 hours ago

Christopher Hernandez was booked on multiple charges after being accused of murder...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested after fatal shooting of man in Phoenix on Wednesday

A man was arrested Thursday evening in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Phoenix a night earlier, authorities said.

11 hours ago

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)...

Associated Press

Backpage founder Michael Lacey convicted of 1 money laundering count in Arizona

Backpage.com founder Michael Lacey was convicted Thursday on a single count of money laundering and acquitted on another in Arizona.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Chandler police officer involved in shooting as part of welfare check