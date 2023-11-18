Chandler police officer involved in shooting as part of welfare check

PHOENIX — Police in Chandler are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday night.

According to police, an officer responded to a parking lot just east of Interstate 10 on Ray Road shortly after 6 p.m. to conduct a welfare check on a woman inside a vehicle.

Police said the 35-year-old woman had a gun. The officer, perceiving an imminent threat, shot her after she did not respond to commands about the gun.

After the shooting, the woman was taken to a hospital. She is expected to be released soon.

The officer was not injured.

It’s not known if the woman had pointed or fired the gun at police.

There was no additional information available as of Saturday morning.

