PHOENIX — Traffic will be restricted in the Tempe Town Lake area this weekend to accommodate Sunday’s Ironman Arizona triathlon.

Rio Salado Parkway was closed in both directions between Ash and Mill avenues on Friday morning and will remain off limits until around noon Monday, the city said.

Other closures, along with transit service restrictions, are expected to be in effect Sunday from 5:30 a.m. until approximately 6 p.m.

A full list of the detours is available at the city’s website.

The 140.6-mile Ironman Arizona is part of the VinFast Ironman North American Series.

What is the 2023 course for Ironman Arizona in Tempe?

The grueling race begins with a 2.4-mile swim in Tempe Town Lake, starting and ending at the boat rental dock at Tempe Beach Park.

That’s followed by 112 miles of bicycle racing consisting of three loops from the park through the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community and out to the Beeline Highway until Shea Boulevard.

The final leg is a full marathon run of 26.2 miles, with two loops over a course that covers both banks of the lake and as well as several adjoining streets between Priest and McClintock drives.

