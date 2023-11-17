Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Next round of metro Phoenix storm activity could include heavier rain, lightning

Nov 17, 2023, 10:13 AM

The weather system that ended Phoenix's two-month dry streak on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, is expecte...

The weather system that ended Phoenix's two-month dry streak on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, is expected bring more rain and possibly lighting to the Valley. (Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX — The weather system that ended Phoenix’s two-month rainless streak on Thursday is expected to bring another, more potent, round of activity to the region.

As of Friday morning, the National Weather Service forecast showed a 60% chance for rain for Friday night and 70% chance during the day on Saturday.

Thursday’s scattered showers and drizzles dropped a total of .09 inches at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, the first measurable rain there since Sept. 12. NWS uses weather gauges at the airport for its official Phoenix records.

The next weather event could be more “energetic” and include thunderstorms, Ted Whittock of the NWS in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday morning.

“We’re expecting isolated pockets of perhaps some elevated convection leading to some lightning here and there and expecting some higher rainfall totals this time around,” Whittock said.

Will there be rain in Phoenix area for Thanksgiving?

The clouds are expected to move out by Sunday, leaving clear skies and comfortable temperatures, with highs in the 70s, at least through Thanksgiving Day.

“It does look like it’s going to dry out for a few days,” Whittock said. “And going into next week, we are looking at temperatures closer to normal for this time of year and no rain chances in the forecast as of right now.”

How much rain has fallen in Phoenix in 2023?

Thursday’s rain brought the yearly total in Phoenix to 3.12 inches, about 3 inches below normal for this time of year.

The West Valley didn’t see much precipitation from the first round, but rain fell across much of the East Valley, with some areas getting more than a tenth of an inch on Thursday.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

