Silver Alert issued for woman with medical condition who was last seen in Phoenix
Nov 17, 2023, 9:12 AM
(Arizona Department of Public Safety photos)
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a 73-year-old woman with a medical condition who was last seen in south Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said.
Jeannie Carol Taylor stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen near Southern and Seventh avenues around 5:40 p.m. in her 2004 Nissan Frontier with Arizona license plate CPT0943.
A camera caught Taylor’s vehicle driving in Oro Valley, north of Tucson, on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.
She was last known to be wearing a black or gray shawl and black shirt with an unknown color and style of shoes.
Taylor suffers from a medical condition that could cause her to become lost and confused.
