PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a 73-year-old woman with a medical condition who was last seen in south Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said.

Jeannie Carol Taylor stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen near Southern and Seventh avenues around 5:40 p.m. in her 2004 Nissan Frontier with Arizona license plate CPT0943.

A camera caught Taylor’s vehicle driving in Oro Valley, north of Tucson, on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.

She was last known to be wearing a black or gray shawl and black shirt with an unknown color and style of shoes.

Taylor suffers from a medical condition that could cause her to become lost and confused.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

