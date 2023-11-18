Suspect arrested after fatal shooting of man in Phoenix on Wednesday
Nov 17, 2023, 8:00 PM
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
PHOENIX — A man was arrested Thursday evening in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Phoenix a night earlier, authorities said.
Christopher Hernandez, 44, was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail and faces one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of prohibited possession and one count of misconduct involving weapons.
Officers responded to a shooting call around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.
When they arrived, they found 31-year-old Renato Espinoza with an apparent gunshot wound.
Espinoza was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
A daylong investigation developed probable cause for the arrest of Hernandez.
