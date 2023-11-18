Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect arrested after fatal shooting of man in Phoenix on Wednesday

Nov 17, 2023, 8:00 PM

Christopher Hernandez was booked on multiple charges after being accused of murder...

A man was arrested Thursday evening in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Phoenix Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2023. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was arrested Thursday evening in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Phoenix a night earlier, authorities said.

Christopher Hernandez, 44, was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail and faces one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of prohibited possession and one count of misconduct involving weapons.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, they found 31-year-old Renato Espinoza with an apparent gunshot wound.

RELATED STORIES

Espinoza was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A daylong investigation developed probable cause for the arrest of Hernandez.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Pro-Palestinian protestors in Tempe, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2023. (Photo by Balin Overstolz-McNair/KTAR)...

KTAR.com

Pro-Palestinian groups protest Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s canceled ASU appearance in Tempe

Arizona State University cancelled an appearance by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib D-Mich., Friday, yet supporters gathered in Tempe this afternoon.

2 hours ago

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)...

Associated Press

Backpage founder Michael Lacey convicted of 1 money laundering count in Arizona

Backpage.com founder Michael Lacey was convicted Thursday on a single count of money laundering and acquitted on another in Arizona.

6 hours ago

Scooters are parked on the corner of East First Street and Monroe Street in Phoenix on Nov. 13, 202...

Alyssa Bickle/Cronkite News

Phoenix considers expanding boundaries, inventory for e-scooter and e-bike program

Phoenix residents and visitors could have more options in 2024 for micromobility, short-distance transportation.

7 hours ago

A 65-year-old Arizona man attempting to hike from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon to the Colorado...

KTAR.com

Arizona hiker attempting rim to river trek dies on Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon

A 65-year-old Arizona man attempting to hike from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon to the Colorado River and back died Thursday.

8 hours ago

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, for David Gonzalez, a 30-year-old Phoen...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 30-year-old Phoenix man with cognitive condition

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Friday afternoon for a 30-year-old Phoenix man with a cognitive condition who went missing a day earlier.

9 hours ago

Man stands wit his wife. The man was shot while preaching at church...

KTAR.com

Man shot while he was preaching on corner for church in Glendale

A man was critically injured while he was preaching about church on the corner of a Glendale street this week, authorities said.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Suspect arrested after fatal shooting of man in Phoenix on Wednesday