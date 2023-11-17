PHOENIX – Investigators are seeking help from the public after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision in west Phoenix on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a serious collision call in the area of 67th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 7:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

Ray Welch, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene by Phoenix Fire Department responders. The vehicle that hit him left the area before police arrived.

“Detectives responded to the scene and learned Welch was walking across Buckeye Road outside of the marked crosswalk when he was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling west. Additional details related to the incident remain part of the ongoing investigation,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in a press release.

Police are looking for information to help identify a suspect in the case.

Members of the public can submit tips anonymously through Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

