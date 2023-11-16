Child injured, 2 people arrested after shootout in west Phoenix
Nov 16, 2023, 7:18 AM
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
PHOENIX — A child was wounded and two people were arrested after a shootout in west Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Officers responded to a report of occupants in two vehicles exchanging gunfire near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, between Thomas and McDowell roads, around 4:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.
A child was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound that wasn’t considered life-threatening.
A man and a teenage boy were taken into custody for their roles in the incident.
Ezra Henry, 34, was booked into jail on counts of discharging a firearm in city limits, endangerment and aggravated assault, police said.
The teenager was booked into Maricopa County Juvenile Corrections Center for a felony charge.
No other details were made available.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.