PHOENIX — A child was wounded and two people were arrested after a shootout in west Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of occupants in two vehicles exchanging gunfire near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, between Thomas and McDowell roads, around 4:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

A child was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound that wasn’t considered life-threatening.

A man and a teenage boy were taken into custody for their roles in the incident.

Ezra Henry, 34, was booked into jail on counts of discharging a firearm in city limits, endangerment and aggravated assault, police said.

The teenager was booked into Maricopa County Juvenile Corrections Center for a felony charge.

No other details were made available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.