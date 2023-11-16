Close
Child injured, 2 people arrested after shootout in west Phoenix

Nov 16, 2023, 7:18 AM

Mugshot of Ezra Henry, one of two people who were arrested after a child was wounded in a shooting ...

Ezra Henry is one of two people arrested after a child was wounded in a shooting in Phoenix on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A child was wounded and two people were arrested after a shootout in west Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of occupants in two vehicles exchanging gunfire near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, between Thomas and McDowell roads, around 4:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

A child was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound that wasn’t considered life-threatening.

A man and a teenage boy were taken into custody for their roles in the incident.

Ezra Henry, 34, was booked into jail on counts of discharging a firearm in city limits, endangerment and aggravated assault, police said.

The teenager was booked into Maricopa County Juvenile Corrections Center for a felony charge.

No other details were made available.

