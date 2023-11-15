Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Former Phoenix Mayor Thelda Williams, a longtime public servant, has died

Nov 15, 2023, 10:44 AM | Updated: 11:17 am

Headshot of Former Phoenix Mayor Thelda Williams, who died Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, after battling c...

Former Phoenix Mayor Thelda Williams died Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, after battling cancer. She was 82. (City of Phoenix Photo)

(City of Phoenix Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Thelda Williams, a longtime public servant and former mayor of Phoenix, died Tuesday night after a battle with cancer, the city announced. She was 82.

“Thelda Williams’s service to our city has touched and improved the lives of everyone who lives here — from improving Sky Harbor International Airport to strengthening our transit system to making sure that we use our water wisely,” Mayor Kate Gallego said in a press release.

“She cared deeply about Phoenix’s people and its future, and her legacy will endure far beyond our lifetimes. We mourn her loss, and her large city family extends our heartfelt condolences to her family who she treasured so much.”

Flags will be lowered to half-staff at city buildings in tribute to Williams through Tuesday.

Thelda Williams has long history serving city of Phoenix

Williams represented District 1 on the Phoenix City Council for a total of 20 nonconsecutive years, starting in 1989. Her council career concluded in 2021, when she retired after completing her final term in office.

RELATED STORIES

“She will be deeply missed and leaves behind a pair of shoes that will be impossible to fill,” Councilwoman Ann O’Brien, who succeeded Williams, said in the release. “District 1 and all of Phoenix saw exponential growth under Thelda’s leadership. We would not be where we are today as a city if it weren’t for Thelda’s service.

Williams was elevated to the role of interim mayor three times.

Her last stint as mayor filled the gap between Greg Stanton’s departure to run for Congress in 2018 and Gallego’s special election victory.

Previously, she stepped up after the resignations of Paul Johnson and Terry Goddard.

Former councilwoman played key role in transportation planning

Williams spent time as chair of the City Council’s Transportation Infrastructure and Planning Subcommittee and as chair of the Valley Metro Rail board.

Earlier this year, the city recognized Williams’ contributions by naming the new Metrocenter transit center after her. Downtown Phoenix’s first dog park also bears her name.

“I am deeply saddened about her passing, as she impacted so many lives, as well as my own,” Councilwoman Debra Stark said in a press release. “She was an ally on the council, but also a force to be reckoned with. I take solace in knowing she lived a full and accomplished life. We owe a debt of gratitude to Thelda for her many years of public service and contributions to the city of Phoenix.”

Williams is survived by a son and daughter and three grandsons. She was preceded in death by her husband Mel, a former city police officer, and a daughter.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a Border Patrol logo on a lectern. A Border Patrol agent died Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023,...

KTAR.com

Border Patrol agent dies in ATV crash near the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona

A U.S. Border Patrol agent died Tuesday night in an ATV crash near the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Phoenix hasn’t seen measurable rain since Sept. 12, 2023....

Kevin Stone

Phoenix could see first rain since Sept. 12 this week, with light showers in forecast

The Valley’s two-month dry spell could come to an end this week, but don't expect a significant downpour.

3 hours ago

caution tape...

KTAR.com

Man fatally shot at home in Phoenix Monday night

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot at home in Phoenix Monday evening, authorities said.

5 hours ago

FILE - Water from the Colorado River diverted through the Central Arizona Project fills an irrigati...

Heidi Hommel

ADEQ seeks input on purification system to treat wastewater for consumption for Arizonans

Arizonans could be drinking wastewater by next winter. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality released its Advanced Water Purification roadmap and is seeking input from stakeholders.

7 hours ago

Mugshot of April McLaughlin, who is facing dozens of charges in an animal cruelty case where she is...

Brandon Gray

Chandler woman rearrested on 77 charges in high-profile animal cruelty case

A Chandler woman accused of abusing 55 dogs was rearrested Tuesday, according to the Chandler Police Department. 

7 hours ago

Thomas Intrieri was selected as Peoria Police Department's new police chief. (Peoria Police Departm...

Brandon Gray

Mesa police commander named Peoria’s new police chief

The city of Peoria announced the confirmation of its new Police Chief Tuesday night at its regular city council meeting. 

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Former Phoenix Mayor Thelda Williams, a longtime public servant, has died