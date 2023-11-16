Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Taco Chelo to open second Arizona location in Tempe near ASU next month

Nov 15, 2023, 8:00 PM

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


Outside of Taco Chelo in Tempe variety of menu offered at Taco Chelo neon sign at Taco Chelo food item

PHOENIX — A popular downtown Phoenix taco spot is expanding in the Valley with the addition of a new location scheduled to open next month in Tempe by Arizona State University.

Taco Chelo will open its second location on University Drive and College Avenue, adjacent to Postino Annex and Snooze.

The 1,600-square-foot restaurant is bringing its hand-pressed, made-to-order tortillas, along with select cocktails and signature entrees.

The restaurant, which is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, serves Mexican-inspired botanas (snacks), tacos, salads and postres (desserts).

“This expansion is an incredible milestone for us and is a testament to the dedication from the entire team that’s made Taco Chelo a staple in downtown Phoenix,” Co-owner Aaron Chamberlin said in a press release.

“I grew up in the East Valley, which makes bringing the restaurant to my old stomping grounds in Tempe even more special.”

What’s the story behind Taco Chelo?

Taco Chelo was created through a collaboration between restaurateur Aaron Chamberlin, chef Suny Santana and artist Gennaro Garcia.

Chef Sunny incorporated his Mexican heritage by using his family’s recipes, and Taco Chelo was ultimately named after his mother Consuelo, who was nicknamed “Chelo.”

“Creating the culture at Taoc Chelo over the past five years has been a rewarding journey, both professionally and personally,” Chef Sunny said in the release.

“Building community through food has always been the goal. Connecting guests with a place that honors my heritage and having it be so well-received that we can do it again, is beyond what I could have imagined.”

Taco Chelo debuted in downtown Phoenix on Roosevelt and Fifth streets in 2018.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

