Man fatally shot at home in Phoenix Monday night

Nov 15, 2023, 7:11 AM

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot at a home in Phoenix Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (Pexels File Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot at a home in Phoenix on Monday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about shots fired near Glendale and 35th avenues around 10:10 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

Upon arriving, police found 22-year-old Herbert Ludewig IV with at least one gunshot wound.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, but Ludewig was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

