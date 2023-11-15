Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa police commander named Peoria’s new police chief

Nov 15, 2023, 4:15 AM

Thomas Intrieri was selected as Peoria Police Department's new police chief. (Peoria Police Department)

(Peoria Police Department)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


PHOENIX — The city of Peoria announced the confirmation of its new police chief Tuesday night at its city council meeting.

After a months-long recruitment process, a three-day interview process and a required background check, city manager Henry Darwin selected Thomas Intrieri for the title.

Intrieri, who comes from the Mesa Police Department, will replace former chief Art Miller who announced his retirement in August. The newly-selected chief served the Mesa PD for 28 years where he is leaving his current role as the Red Mountain Division Commander.

“Public Safety is extremely important to our residents, and our city council, I am very pleased that we will continue to keep Peoria a safe community and innovate in the area of policing under the watch of Thom Intrieri,” Peoria Mayor Jason Beck said in a press release.

Intrieri said he is honored to join Peoria as its new police department chief.

“Peoria is a wonderful community, with an incredible team of police officers doing an exceptional job of engaging with residents and maintaining a safe community. I can’t wait to
join them,” he said.

