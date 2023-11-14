Close
Man found dead after police respond to shooting call near I-17 in Phoenix

Nov 14, 2023, 4:00 PM

A man was found dead by officers responding to a shooting call in Phoenix early Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX — A man was found dead by officers responding to a shooting call in Phoenix early Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers got the scene just west of Interstate 17 between Camelback and Indian School roads around 12:40 p.m. and found an unresponsive man, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Initially, no signs of trauma were located on the victim by both Phoenix Police and Phoenix Fire personnel. As the investigation progressed signs of trauma were located,” Sgt. Robert Scherer said in a press release.

No other details were made available.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

